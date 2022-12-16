Amundi Purchases 144,352 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Amundi increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $78,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

