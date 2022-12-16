Amundi Purchases 148,205 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amundi lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $81,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

