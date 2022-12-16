Amundi Purchases 169,819 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,819 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $77,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $85,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 431.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

