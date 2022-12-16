Amundi Purchases 8,579 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $85,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BR opened at $134.96 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

