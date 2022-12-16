Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amundi increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $103,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.34 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.