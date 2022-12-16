Amundi Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amundi decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $86,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,358.50 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,249.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

