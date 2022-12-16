Amundi Reduces Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348,277 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $79,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.