Amundi Sells 10,474 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amundi cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $87,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

