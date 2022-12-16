Amundi Sells 117,439 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,439 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $89,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

