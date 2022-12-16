Amundi Sells 1,369,289 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amundi cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,369,289 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in CSX were worth $77,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.