Amundi Sells 35,325 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,325 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in STERIS were worth $80,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 3.0 %

STE opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,707.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.