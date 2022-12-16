Amundi Sells 419,836 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amundi cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,372,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,836 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in General Motors were worth $106,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

GM stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

