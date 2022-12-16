Amundi Sells 47,796 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Amundi cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,796 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $85,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.21 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 215.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

