Amundi Sells 87,584 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,584 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $111,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $72.51 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

