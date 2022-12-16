Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,269 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Bunge were worth $105,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

