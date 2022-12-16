Amundi Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,815,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,007 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $89,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

CCEP opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.