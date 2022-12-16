Amundi Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,815,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,007 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $89,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.1 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.