Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $372,321.16 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

