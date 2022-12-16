Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fundamentun LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.