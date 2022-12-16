Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

