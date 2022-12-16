Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

