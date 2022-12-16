Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,997 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $105,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

