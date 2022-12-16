Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $84,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.58.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

