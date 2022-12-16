B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,366 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

