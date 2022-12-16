B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 631 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $446.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

