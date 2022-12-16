B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,723 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

