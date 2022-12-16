B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

