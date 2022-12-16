B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $37.54 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

