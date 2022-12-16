B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

