B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BCE by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $44.43 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.