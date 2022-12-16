B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.