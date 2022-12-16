B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,280 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

