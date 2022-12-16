B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $783,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

