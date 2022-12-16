Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,030 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Baidu were worth $98,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $113.70 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

