Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

