Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

