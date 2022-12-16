Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00.

Pinterest Trading Down 4.0 %

PINS opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

