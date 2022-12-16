Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,579 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Biogen were worth $87,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.10. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

