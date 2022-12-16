Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 62.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $9,502,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 947,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

