Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

