Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 29,094 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

