Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

