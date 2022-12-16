Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $220.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.