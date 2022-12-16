Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 367,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.