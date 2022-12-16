Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,564,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $79.64 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

