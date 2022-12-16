Brown Advisory Inc. Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

