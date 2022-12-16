Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.79 and its 200 day moving average is $506.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

