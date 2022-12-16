Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 20,682 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,037,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 412,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

