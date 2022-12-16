Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 28,569 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

