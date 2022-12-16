Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $104,167,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

