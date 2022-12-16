Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,999 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

